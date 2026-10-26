Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov crowned world champion
Individual sports
- 26 October, 2026
- 07:04
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Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has won the World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani wrestler competing in the 77 kg weight category won the gold medal after defeating Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu in the final.
Earlier, Azerbaijan's Eldeniz Azizli also claimed the world champion title.
The tournament will conclude on November 1.
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