Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov crowned world champion

    Individual sports
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:04
    Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov crowned world champion

    Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has won the World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani wrestler competing in the 77 kg weight category won the gold medal after defeating Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu in the final.

    Earlier, Azerbaijan's Eldeniz Azizli also claimed the world champion title.

    The tournament will conclude on November 1.

    Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov crowned world champion
    Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov crowned world champion

    World Wrestling Championships Greco-Roman wrestling Azerbaijani wrestler Gold medal
    Photo
    Yunan-Roma güləşçisi Sənan Süleymanov dünya çempionu olub
    Photo
    Азербайджанский борец Санан Сулейманов стал чемпионом мира
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:43
    Flooding in Haiti kills at least four people
    Other countries
    07:28
    Vucic: Difficult period lies ahead for Serbia
    Other countries
    00:00
    Six years since Armenian missile attack killed 21 people in Barda
    Domestic policy
    23:40
    NYT: Trump administration weighs lifting sanctions on Russian investment fund
    Other countries
    23:33
    Photo
    Givrag village: erased Azerbaijani heritage and silenced memory
    Domestic policy
    23:02
    Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood has deep historical roots, Bahçeli says
    Region
    22:37
    Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners
    Region
    22:31
    Putin, Pezeshkian discuss situation around Iran and joint projects
    Region
    22:12
    Erdoğan invites Macron to COP31 leaders' summit in Türkiye
    Region
    All News Feed