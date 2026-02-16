Oil prices stable amid tensions between US and Iran

Oil prices remained within a narrow range during Asian trading on Monday, with market attention focused on the ongoing dialogue between the US and Iran, as participants remain concerned about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, according to Report, which cites the trading data.

Public holidays in China and the United States curbed trading volumes, while disappointing economic growth data from Japan also raised concerns about a cooling in demand.

April futures for Brent crude fell by 0.2% to $67.65 per barrel.

The United States and Iran are set to hold a second round of talks on Tehran"s nuclear ambitions in Switzerland this week, after resuming negotiations in early February. However, the renewed dialogue coincided with the deployment of a second US aircraft carrier to the Middle East, seen as preparation for a prolonged military campaign against Tehran should the talks fail.

US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly warned Tehran to accept a deal or face further military action.