    Vučić calls Ilham Aliyev an experienced statesman and national leader

    • 15 February, 2026
    • 23:11
    Vučić calls Ilham Aliyev an experienced statesman and national leader

    Two friendly countries - Serbia and Azerbaijan are determined to develop their strategic partnership, and a bright future awaits them in bilateral relations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote on X, Report informs.

    Vučić expressed his gratitude to the experienced statesman and national leader, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for always sharing his knowledge and experience.

    Vuçiç İlham Əliyevi təcrübəli dövlət xadimi və milli lider kimi qiymətləndirib
    Вучич оценил Ильхама Алиева как опытного государственного деятеля и национального лидера

