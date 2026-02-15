Vučić calls Ilham Aliyev an experienced statesman and national leader
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 23:11
Two friendly countries - Serbia and Azerbaijan are determined to develop their strategic partnership, and a bright future awaits them in bilateral relations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote on X, Report informs.
Vučić expressed his gratitude to the experienced statesman and national leader, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for always sharing his knowledge and experience.
Две пријатељске земље, Србија и Азербејџан, одлучне су да развијају стратешко партнерство, чека нас светла будућност у односима наших земаља. Хвала искусном државнику и правом народном лидеру председнику Алијеву @presidentaz што је увек своје знање делио са мном. pic.twitter.com/yrmyoeHqzg— Александар Вучић (@avucic) February 15, 2026
Vučić calls Ilham Aliyev an experienced statesman and national leader
