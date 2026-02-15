President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statements
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 18:30
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statements in Belgrade on February 15, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić are making press statements, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
Latest News
19:16
Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very deliciousForeign policy
18:51
President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to SerbiaForeign policy
18:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in SerbiaForeign policy
18:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statementsForeign policy
18:29
President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic termsForeign policy
18:27
Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchangedForeign policy
18:24
Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult momentsForeign policy
18:12
Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest levelForeign policy
18:11
Video