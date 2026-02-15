Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Serbia are very friendly countries

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 21:54
    Azerbaijan and Serbia are very friendly countries, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.

    "The country is developing successfully under the leadership of the President, strengthening its statehood and its state institutions. We are very glad to observe this because Azerbaijan and Serbia are very friendly countries. Today"s inaugural meeting of the Strategic Council is also a great illustration of the fact that what has been decided and agreed is being implemented. I am accompanied today by almost half of the members of the government. This in itself demonstrates that there are many things to discuss between members of delegations, between all of us. Prior to the visit of my friend Aleksandar to Azerbaijan, soon this year, we need to already have results from today"s visit. I ask all members of the Azerbaijani delegation to treat this with the maximum level of seriousness, so that, as always, what we agree on, we implement in a relatively short period of time," President of Azerbaijan said.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan və Serbiya çox dost ölkələrdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан и Сербия - очень дружественные страны

