    Azerbaijan-Serbia cooperation across various sectors discussed in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 22:12
    In Belgrade, at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, issues of cooperation in the energy, investments, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, culture, and other areas were discussed.

    According to the Balkan bureau of Report, the heads of state gave instructions to expand cooperation and to present concrete projects.

    It was noted with satisfaction that starting from May 2026, Baku-Belgrade direct flights will be launched, and hope was expressed that this will contribute to the development of humanitarian contacts and tourism between the two countries.

    Then Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić signed the Resolution of the 1st meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Belqradda Azərbaycanla Serbiya arasında bir sıra sahələrdə əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    В Белграде обсуждалось сотрудничество между Азербайджаном и Сербией в ряде сфер

