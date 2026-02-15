President: 'The broader region is developing very rapidly, with a lot of unexpected scenarios'

The broader region is developing very rapidly, with a lot of unexpected scenarios, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.

"I had an extensive discussion with my friend, the President. As always, I am very impressed with his vision, knowledge, and expertise about different aspects of today"s geopolitical situation in the Balkans and the Caucasus. The broader region is developing very rapidly, with a lot of unexpected scenarios. So we must be prepared, and we must also be in permanent contact in order to exchange views, exchange information, and share analyses about what is happening in order to achieve our targets to the maximum degree," said the President of Azerbaijan.