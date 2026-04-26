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    Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev wins bronze at European Championship

    Individual sports
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 11:06
    Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev wins bronze at European Championship

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev has won a bronze medal at the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.

    According to Report, Hajiyev, competing in the 79 kg weight category, defeated Rasul Shapiyev of North Macedonia 8-0.

    Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Rashid Babazade, competing in the 65 kg category, lost 0-7 to Armenia's Vazgen Tevanyan in a bronze-medal bout.

    Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers won two medals on the sixth day (April 25) of the European Championship.

    Earlier, Islam Bazarganov became European champion in the 57 kg category.

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