Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev wins bronze at European Championship
Individual sports
- 26 April, 2026
- 11:06
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev has won a bronze medal at the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.
According to Report, Hajiyev, competing in the 79 kg weight category, defeated Rasul Shapiyev of North Macedonia 8-0.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Rashid Babazade, competing in the 65 kg category, lost 0-7 to Armenia's Vazgen Tevanyan in a bronze-medal bout.
Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers won two medals on the sixth day (April 25) of the European Championship.
Earlier, Islam Bazarganov became European champion in the 57 kg category.
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