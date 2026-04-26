Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev wins bronze at European Championship

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev has won a bronze medal at the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.

According to Report, Hajiyev, competing in the 79 kg weight category, defeated Rasul Shapiyev of North Macedonia 8-0.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Rashid Babazade, competing in the 65 kg category, lost 0-7 to Armenia's Vazgen Tevanyan in a bronze-medal bout.

Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers won two medals on the sixth day (April 25) of the European Championship.

Earlier, Islam Bazarganov became European champion in the 57 kg category.