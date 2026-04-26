Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    African Union condemns militant attacks on Mali's capital, regions

    Other countries
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 10:47
    African Union condemns militant attacks on Mali's capital, regions

    The African Union has strongly condemned attacks by militants on Mali's capital, Bamako, and several other parts of the country.

    According to Report, this was stated in a statement by African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

    He said the African Union was following reports of the attacks in Mali with deep concern and strongly condemned actions that seriously endanger civilians.

    Youssouf also reaffirmed the organization's unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, security, effective governance and stability in Mali.

    Coordinated attacks on the positions of government troops were reportedly carried out in several parts of the country on Saturday morning, including in the capital, Bamako. Fighting took place near the international airport, at the largest army base in Kati, located 17 kilometers from the center of the capital, as well as in the cities of Gao, Kidal and Sevare.

    The General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces said government forces were conducting operations to eliminate the attackers.

    The rebel group Azawad Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    African Union Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Mali
    Afrika İttifaqı yaraqlıların Malinin paytaxtına və bölgələrinə hücumlarını pisləyib
    Афросоюз осудил атаки боевиков на Бамако и другие регионы Мали

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