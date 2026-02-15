Vučić: 1st meeting of Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council is a turning point

This session is a turning point in our bilateral relations and a clear proof of the joint political will to put the relations between our two countries at the highest strategic level, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Let me remind you that this Council stemmed from the joint vision and the agreement with my dear friend, President Ilham Aliyev. The Republic of Serbia has meetings in such a format with only a few countries," Vučić added.