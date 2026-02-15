Ilham Aliyev: 'We not only work closely on the political track, on the international arena, but we also implement important projects'

"We not only work closely on the political track, on the international arena, but we also implement important projects for our economies and industries," the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.

"President Vučić mentioned the construction of the power plant. I think this is an important indicator of how we diversify cooperation in the energy sector. We started with gas cooperation, and now we are moving toward the next stage – how to utilize this gas with maximum efficiency for both of us and convert it into the final product, electric energy. This will be one of the major Azerbaijani investments in Europe in recent years. This is also a demonstration of a high level of mutual trust, because you invest only in a country where you have good relations and trust your partners. You know that stability and development in Serbia under the wise leadership of Aleksandar Vučić will be an important factor for a long time," Ilham Aliyev said.