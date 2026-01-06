Azeri Light oil price rises to $65.80 on global markets
Energy
- 06 January, 2026
- 10:07
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil rose on the global market by $1.68, or 2.62 percent, to $65.80 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market cited by Report.
According to trading results, the price of March futures for Brent crude settled at $62.96 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $1.68, or 2.7 percent, reaching $63.96 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
