    EBRD renews its current portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 10:07
    As of January 31, 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at 895 million euros, Report informs.

    According to the EBRD, 40% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

    At present, 36 projects are active.

    In 2025 alone, the bank financed ten projects totaling 81 million euros.

    Compared to the figure as of December 31, 2025, the portfolio volume decreased by 1.21%, or 11 million euros.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio-90% (803 million euros)-is financing sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (62 million euros) is financed by financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is financed by the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD invested 3.612 billion euros in 201 projects in Azerbaijan.

    The bank's operating assets in the country as of January 31, 2026, amounted to 686 million euros, a decrease of 1.29% (9 million euros) compared to the figure as of December 31, 2025.

    In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling 199 million euros to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, an increase of 27.56% (43 million euros) compared to the previous year.

