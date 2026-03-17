CBA reveals 2025 money transfer figures in Azerbaijan

In 2025, money transfers from abroad to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.177 billion (calculated across various currencies), while transfers sent abroad from Azerbaijan totaled $505.1 million, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.

Nasirov noted that compared to 2024, incoming transfers were 8.7% higher, while outgoing transfers were 4.1% lower.

The director added that last year, the largest remittances to Azerbaijan came from Russia ($479.3 million), Türkiye ($193.2 million), the United States ($100.7 million), Georgia ($43.6 million), and the United Kingdom ($42.4 million).

He also stated that in terms of outgoing transfers abroad, the top five destinations were Türkiye ($145.7 million), the United States ($76.4 million), Russia ($46.4 million), the United Kingdom ($26.7 million), and Georgia ($26.2 million).