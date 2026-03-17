Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Orkhan Mammadov: WUF13 creates new co-op prospects for private sector

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:16
    Orkhan Mammadov: WUF13 creates new co-op prospects for private sector

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, will create new opportunities for cooperation and development for the private sector, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said during an information session organized for the private sector regarding WUF13, Report informs.

    Mammadov stated that within the framework of the forum, entrepreneurs will have the chance to establish direct connections with global investors, urban planning experts, technology companies, and international organizations.

    "In the modern era, the development of cities is not limited to state policy alone. Innovative solutions, digital technologies, the green economy, and smart city infrastructure play a crucial role, and private sector participation in these areas is steadily increasing. The discussions, conferences, and exhibitions to be held during the forum will provide conditions for entrepreneurs to build new partnerships, expand investment opportunities, and present innovative projects," he said.

    Orkhan Mammadov World Urban Forum (WUF13) Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA)
    Orxan Məmmədov: "WUF13 özəl sektor üçün yeni əməkdaşlıq imkanları yaradır"

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