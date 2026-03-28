Zolfaghari: Iranian Air Force destroys refueling aircraft in strike on US base
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 12:21
Iran's armed forces have destroyed one refueling aircraft and damaged three other aircraft in a strike on the US Prince Sultan military base in Saudi Arabia, said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, Report informs referring to Iran's state broadcaster.
"During this successful operation, one refueling aircraft was completely destroyed, and three other aircraft were damaged and disabled," he noted.
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