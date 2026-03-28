Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Zolfaghari: Iranian Air Force destroys refueling aircraft in strike on US base

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 12:21
    Zolfaghari: Iranian Air Force destroys refueling aircraft in strike on US base

    Iran's armed forces have destroyed one refueling aircraft and damaged three other aircraft in a strike on the US Prince Sultan military base in Saudi Arabia, said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, Report informs referring to Iran's state broadcaster.

    "During this successful operation, one refueling aircraft was completely destroyed, and three other aircraft were damaged and disabled," he noted.

    Ebrahim Zolfaghari US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
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