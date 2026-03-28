Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Kuwait airport radar suffers significant damage in drone attack

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 12:35
    Kuwait airport radar suffers significant damage in drone attack

    The radar system at Kuwait"s international airport was heavily damaged in a drone attack on Saturday, Kuwaiti authorities said, Report informs via AFP.

    The attack on the tiny Gulf country caused no casualties, a civil aviation spokesperson told Kuwait"s official news agency, but the radar system was badly damaged.

    Kuwait airport Drone attacks Escalation in Middle East
    PUA hücumları nəticəsində Küveyt hava limanının RLS-i zədələnib
    В результате атак БПЛА повреждена РЛС аэпорта Кувейта

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