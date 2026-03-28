Kuwait airport radar suffers significant damage in drone attack
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 12:35
The radar system at Kuwait"s international airport was heavily damaged in a drone attack on Saturday, Kuwaiti authorities said, Report informs via AFP.
The attack on the tiny Gulf country caused no casualties, a civil aviation spokesperson told Kuwait"s official news agency, but the radar system was badly damaged.
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