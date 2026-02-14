Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

    Other countries
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 10:52
    US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

    The US military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters, Report informs.

    The disclosure by the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, raises the stakes for the diplomacy underway between the United States and Iran.

    US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy over Tehran's nuclear program, after Trump amassed military forces in the region, raising fears of new military action.

    US officials said on Friday the Pentagon was sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, adding thousands more troops along with fighter aircraft, guided-missile destroyers and other firepower capable of waging attacks and defending against them.

    Trump, speaking to US troops on Friday at a base in North Carolina, said it had "been difficult to make a deal" with Iran.

    "Sometimes you have to have fear. That's the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of," Trump said.

    Experts say the risks to US forces would be far greater in such an operation against Iran, which boasts a formidable arsenal of missiles. Retaliatory Iranian strikes also increase the risk of a regional conflict.

    The same official said the United States fully expected Iran to retaliate, leading to back-and-forth strikes and reprisals over a period of time.

    The White House and Pentagon did not respond to questions about the risks of retaliation or regional conflict.

    Iran United States Oman
    KİV: ABŞ Silahlı Qüvvələri İrana qarşı çox həftəlik hərbi əməliyyata hazırlaşır
    Reuters: ВС США готовятся к многонедельной военной операции против Ирана

    Latest News

    11:13
    Photo

    SOCAR: Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Serbia strategic in nature

    Energy
    10:52

    US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

    Other countries
    10:30

    34 years pass since establishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force

    Military
    10:19

    Ministry of Transport: Czech Republic sees potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in public transport

    Infrastructure
    10:07

    EBRD renews its current portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    10:00

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:53

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership'

    Foreign policy
    09:47

    Ilham Aliyev: 'President Trump did great job in initiating Board of Peace'

    Foreign policy
    09:33

    Ilham Aliyev: 'We have long been initiators in creation of corridors'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed