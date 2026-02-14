Ilham Aliyev: 'Our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership'
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 09:53
"As always, our message is directed toward cooperation and peace," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with journalists in Munich, Report informs.
"For the first time, I am participating in this event as the head of state who has already achieved peace. Of course, this issue will certainly be on the agenda here. Therefore, our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership," he said.
