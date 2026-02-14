Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership'

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 09:53
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership'

    "As always, our message is directed toward cooperation and peace," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with journalists in Munich, Report informs.

    "For the first time, I am participating in this event as the head of state who has already achieved peace. Of course, this issue will certainly be on the agenda here. Therefore, our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership," he said.

