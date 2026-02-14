Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 10:00
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day"s close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    67,75

    0,23

    6,90

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62,89

    0,05

    5,47

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5 046,30

    97,90

    705,20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49 500,93

    48,95

    1 437,64

    S&P 500

    6 836,17

    3,41

    - 9,33

    Nasdaq

    22 546,67

    - 50,48

    - 695,32

    Nikkei

    56 941,97

    - 697,87

    6 602,49

    Dax

    24 914,88

    62,19

    424,47

    FTSE 100

    10 446,35

    43,91

    514,97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8 311,74

    - 28,82

    162,24

    Shanghai Composite

    4 082,07

    - 51,95

    113,23

    Bist 100

    14 180,69

    0,21

    2 919,17

    RTS

    1 132,99

    4,26

    18,86

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1,1868

    0,0000

    0,0123

    USD/GBP

    1,3651

    0,0000

    0,0178

    JPY/USD

    152,7000

    - 0,0400

    - 3,7500

    RUB/USD

    76,9519

    - 0,3200

    - 1,7981

    TRY/USD

    43,6894

    0,0100

    0,7332

    CNY/USD

    6,9048

    0,0000

    - 0,0842
    commodity indices currency
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.02.2026)

