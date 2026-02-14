US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations Other countries

34 years pass since establishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force Military

Ministry of Transport: Czech Republic sees potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in public transport Infrastructure

EBRD renews its current portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan Finance

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.02.2026) Finance

Ilham Aliyev: 'Our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership' Foreign policy

Ilham Aliyev: 'President Trump did great job in initiating Board of Peace' Foreign policy

Ilham Aliyev: 'We have long been initiators in creation of corridors' Foreign policy