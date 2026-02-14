Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.02.2026)
Finance
- 14 February, 2026
- 10:00
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day"s close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
67,75
|
0,23
|
6,90
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
62,89
|
0,05
|
5,47
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5 046,30
|
97,90
|
705,20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49 500,93
|
48,95
|
1 437,64
|
S&P 500
|
6 836,17
|
3,41
|
- 9,33
|
Nasdaq
|
22 546,67
|
- 50,48
|
- 695,32
|
Nikkei
|
56 941,97
|
- 697,87
|
6 602,49
|
Dax
|
24 914,88
|
62,19
|
424,47
|
FTSE 100
|
10 446,35
|
43,91
|
514,97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8 311,74
|
- 28,82
|
162,24
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4 082,07
|
- 51,95
|
113,23
|
Bist 100
|
14 180,69
|
0,21
|
2 919,17
|
RTS
|
1 132,99
|
4,26
|
18,86
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1,1868
|
0,0000
|
0,0123
|
USD/GBP
|
1,3651
|
0,0000
|
0,0178
|
JPY/USD
|
152,7000
|
- 0,0400
|
- 3,7500
|
RUB/USD
|
76,9519
|
- 0,3200
|
- 1,7981
|
TRY/USD
|
43,6894
|
0,0100
|
0,7332
|
CNY/USD
|
6,9048
|
0,0000
|
- 0,0842
