Ministry of Transport: Czech Republic sees potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in public transport

The Czech Republic and Azerbaijan see significant potential for exchanging experience in public transport, Report informs referring to the Czech Ministry of Transport.

A delegation from the ministry held talks in Baku this week on the development of transport infrastructure, smart mobility, and digital cooperation.

The purpose of the visit was to deepen the partnership with Azerbaijan in the fields of transport, intelligent mobility solutions, and digital technologies.

During meetings at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Czech side reaffirmed its continued support for the activities of national institutions and companies operating in Azerbaijan.

"The country is undergoing rapid development and modernization of its transport infrastructure and vehicle fleet, while at the same time placing strong emphasis on digitalization. These trends create concrete and promising opportunities for Czech companies to contribute their expertise, technologies, and innovative solutions," reads the message. "Beyond business cooperation, we also discussed ambitions to further strengthen institutional cooperation between our ministries. In particular, we see strong potential in sharing know-how and best practices in public transport systems, smart mobility solutions, and the digital transformation of transport services. An important part of the discussions was also dedicated to the agenda of the ITF - International Transport Forum at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), especially in light of Czechia taking over Azerbaijan's ITF Presidency later this spring. We agreed that close coordination and exchange of views are essential for addressing current transport challenges at the international level."