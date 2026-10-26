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    Azerbaijani FM comments on timeline for signing agreement with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:54
    Azerbaijani FM comments on timeline for signing agreement with Armenia

    While the Armenian side names various timelines for signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Baku is always ready to bring the issue to a close, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing in Baku with his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani side is closely monitoring and recording all statements made by Armenian officials on this topic, the minister noted.

    "I will emphasize once again that Azerbaijan's position on this issue is firm and clear. Over the past year, the Azerbaijani side has taken many unilateral steps, and Armenia, like everyone else, could see this," Bayramov said.

    The minister noted that certain processes are taking place within Armenia, and amending the Constitution, for a number of reasons, serves the interests of the Armenian authorities themselves.

    "Ultimately, Azerbaijan is always ready to finalize the peace agreement and remains committed to this process," the foreign minister stressed.

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