Bayramov sees scope for more Dutch companies in liberated territories
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 14:02
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There is potential to increase the number of Dutch companies operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Report informs that he made the remarks at a press briefing with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Baku today.
"Two Dutch companies are involved in reconstruction and development work in the liberated territories. There is, of course, potential to expand this involvement further," the minister said.
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