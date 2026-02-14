34 years pass since establishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force
14 February, 2026
- 10:30
Thirty-four years have passed since the establishment of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Report informs.
On February 14, 1992, the National Army Air Forces were established as an independent unit, and since then, this date has been celebrated as Air Force Day.
In 1997, the Higher Military Aviation School of Azerbaijan implemented its first graduating class of national military pilots.
