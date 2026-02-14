Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    34 years pass since establishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force

    Thirty-four years have passed since the establishment of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Report informs.

    On February 14, 1992, the National Army Air Forces were established as an independent unit, and since then, this date has been celebrated as Air Force Day.

    In 1997, the Higher Military Aviation School of Azerbaijan implemented its first graduating class of national military pilots.

    Azerbaijan Air Force national army
    Azərbaycanın Hərbi Hava Qüvvələrinin yaranmasından 34 il ötür
    Прошло 34 года со дня создания ВВС Азербайджана

