    Marco Rubio: US, Europe made many mistakes together in past

    • 14 February, 2026
    • 13:11
    Marco Rubio: US, Europe made many mistakes together in past

    The US and Europe have made many mistakes together in the past, and now they should acknowledge these facts, move forward to rebuild, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    "In this delusion, we embraced a dogmatic vision of free and unfettered trade in even as some nations protected their economies and subsidized their companies to systematically undercut ours, shuttering our plants, resulting in large parts of our societies being deindustrialized, shipping millions of working and middle class jobs overseas, and handing control of our critical supply chains to both adversaries and rivals. We increasingly outsourced our sovereignty to international institutions. While many nations invested in massive welfare states at the cost of maintaining the ability to defend themselves. This, even as other countries have invested in the most rapid military buildup in all of human history and have not hesitated to use hard power to pursue their own interests. To appease a climate cult, we have imposed energy policies on ourselves that are impoverishing our people, even," he noted.

    "As our competitors exploit oil and coal and natural gas and anything else, not just to power their economies, but to use as leverage against our own. And in a pursuit of a world without borders, we opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of our people. We made these mistakes together. And now, together, we owe it to our people to face those facts and to move forward to rebuild. Under President Trump, the United States of America will once again take on the task of renewal and restoration, driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilization's past. And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference, and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe," Rubio added.

    Rubio also stressed that countries should not put the so-called global order above the vital interests of their people.

