    President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 18:39
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on February 14, Report informs.

    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Münxendə Volodimir Zelenski ilə görüşü olub
    В Мюнхене состоялась встреча президентов Азербайджана и Украины

