President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 18:39
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on February 14, Report informs.
Latest News
18:39
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in MunichForeign policy
18:24
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in MunichForeign policy
18:12
Photo
Azerbaijani and UK servicemen involved in cybersecurity training exerciseMilitary
18:06
President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel discussion in MunichForeign policy
17:50
Azerbaijan to present plans for development of space industry in UzbekistanICT
17:43
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in IranRegion
17:36
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy tiesOther countries
17:23
Photo
Nakhchivan State University, Turkiye's Marmara University sign cooperation agreementEducation and science
17:02