CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 13:28
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has no plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations in the country, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said, Report informs.
Kazimov noted that Bank Melli Iran's market share in Azerbaijan is close to zero: "The bank has been under sanctions for years but continues to operate in Azerbaijan, and we have no plans to introduce any new restrictions. It complies with the requirements of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. At present, we are not considering taking any measures against the bank. It has been operating in the Azerbaijani market for a long time and understands the rules. In other words, we have not encountered any problems."
AMB: "Bank Milli İran"ın fəaliyyətinə yeni məhdudiyyətlərlə bağlı planımız yoxdur
ЦБА не видит необходимости в новых ограничениях к Bank Melli Iran
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