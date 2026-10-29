Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%

    Industry
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 13:34
    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%

    AzerGold exported products worth $217.1 million in January–September this year, an increase of $51.5 million, or 31.1%, compared with the same nine-month period in 2025.

    According to Report, the figures are provided in the October export review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in the first nine months of the year.

    AzerGold CJSC Gold exports
    "AzerGold"un ixrac gəlirləri 31 %-dən çox artıb
    Экспортные доходы AzerGold выросли более чем на 31%
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:55
    Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13
    Other countries
    13:47
    Taleh Kazimov: Number of depositors and bank deposits growing in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    13:41
    Kazimov: CBA to support banking sector consolidation if pursued next year
    Finance
    13:34
    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%
    Industry
    13:31
    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character
    Region
    13:28
    CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations
    Finance
    13:22
    Azerbaijan to introduce legislative incentives for startups and investors
    ICT
    13:18
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise nearly 10%
    Finance
    13:18
    Russia's antitrust authority backs Azerbaijan's proposal on antimonopoly violations in public procurement
    Business
    All News Feed