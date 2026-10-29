AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%
Industry
- 29 October, 2026
- 13:34
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AzerGold exported products worth $217.1 million in January–September this year, an increase of $51.5 million, or 31.1%, compared with the same nine-month period in 2025.
According to Report, the figures are provided in the October export review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in the first nine months of the year.
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