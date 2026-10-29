Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's national payment system turnover rises 46%

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 13:04
    Azerbaijan's national payment system turnover rises 46%

    Turnover in Azerbaijan's national payment system has increased by 46%, Central Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Taleh Kazimov said in a statement.

    According to Report, he noted that turnover in the national payment system reached 862 billion manats as of the end of September.

    "The share of cashless transactions in domestic card transactions stood at 69%. Overall, the volume of domestic card transactions amounted to 64.6 billion manats, up 8% from the same nine-month period last year. Domestic cashless transactions totalled 80 billion manats, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year," he said.

    Taleh Kazimov National Payment System
    Azərbaycanda milli ödəniş sisteminin dövriyyəsi 50 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В Азербайджане оборот национальной платежной системы увеличился на 46%
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:55
    Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13
    Other countries
    13:47
    Taleh Kazimov: Number of depositors and bank deposits growing in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    13:41
    Kazimov: CBA to support banking sector consolidation if pursued next year
    Finance
    13:34
    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%
    Industry
    13:31
    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character
    Region
    13:28
    CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations
    Finance
    13:22
    Azerbaijan to introduce legislative incentives for startups and investors
    ICT
    13:18
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise nearly 10%
    Finance
    13:18
    Russia's antitrust authority backs Azerbaijan's proposal on antimonopoly violations in public procurement
    Business
    All News Feed