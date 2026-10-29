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Turnover in Azerbaijan's national payment system has increased by 46%, Central Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Taleh Kazimov said in a statement.

According to Report, he noted that turnover in the national payment system reached 862 billion manats as of the end of September.

"The share of cashless transactions in domestic card transactions stood at 69%. Overall, the volume of domestic card transactions amounted to 64.6 billion manats, up 8% from the same nine-month period last year. Domestic cashless transactions totalled 80 billion manats, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year," he said.