Stay up to date with the top news!

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers the text of the country's Declaration of Independence to be anti-state in nature, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

"It is impossible for an independent state to exist with this text," Pashinyan said at a briefing.

He noted that adopting a new constitution was part of the election platform of his Civil Contract party. The draft of the new constitution will be published in the near future.

Pashinyan said he considered the likelihood of snap elections in the country to be low amid disagreements between the authorities and the opposition over constitutional reform. At the same time, he promised to "make the opposition an offer it simply cannot refuse."

Pashinyan did not specify what the offer would entail.