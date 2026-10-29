Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character

    Region
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 13:31
    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers the text of the country's Declaration of Independence to be anti-state in nature, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

    "It is impossible for an independent state to exist with this text," Pashinyan said at a briefing.

    He noted that adopting a new constitution was part of the election platform of his Civil Contract party. The draft of the new constitution will be published in the near future.

    Pashinyan said he considered the likelihood of snap elections in the country to be low amid disagreements between the authorities and the opposition over constitutional reform. At the same time, he promised to "make the opposition an offer it simply cannot refuse."

    Pashinyan did not specify what the offer would entail.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenian Constitution Declaration of Independence
    Paşinyan: Müstəqillik Bəyannaməsinin mətni antidövlət xarakterlidir
    Пашинян: Текст Декларации независимости Армении носит антигосударственный характер
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:55
    Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13
    Other countries
    13:47
    Taleh Kazimov: Number of depositors and bank deposits growing in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    13:41
    Kazimov: CBA to support banking sector consolidation if pursued next year
    Finance
    13:34
    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%
    Industry
    13:31
    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character
    Region
    13:28
    CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations
    Finance
    13:22
    Azerbaijan to introduce legislative incentives for startups and investors
    ICT
    13:18
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise nearly 10%
    Finance
    13:18
    Russia's antitrust authority backs Azerbaijan's proposal on antimonopoly violations in public procurement
    Business
    All News Feed