Azerbaijan's state budget received just over 16.38 billion manats (just over $9.63 billion) in revenue from the non-oil and gas sector in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the forecast by 1% and increasing by 9.3% compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas sector accounted for 55.9% of total state budget revenues.

Over the first nine months, tax authorities accounted for 63% of non-oil and gas budget revenues, or 10.33 billion manats (just over $6.07 billion). Customs authorities contributed 30.4%, or 4.97 billion manats (just over $2.92 billion), while paid services provided by state-funded organizations generated 543.2 million manats ($319.5 million), or 3.3%.

Other revenues amounted to 493.7 million manats (just over $290.4 million), accounting for 3% of the total, while 43.2 million manats (just over $25.4 million), or 0.3%, came from leasing state property.