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    SOCAR Department's non-oil export revenues reach $251M in nine months

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:58
    SOCAR Department's non-oil export revenues reach $251M in nine months

    The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported $251 million worth of non-oil products in the first nine months of 2026, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    According to the center's monthly export review, this represents a decrease of $51.8 million, or 17.1%, compared to the same period in 2025.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports increased by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in January–September of this year.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Marketing and Economic Operations Department Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Non-oil exports
    SOCAR-ın idarəsi 9 ayda qeyri-neft ixracından 251 milyon dollar gəlir əldə edib
    Доход Управления SOCAR от ненефтяного экспорта составил $251 млн
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