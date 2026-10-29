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The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported $251 million worth of non-oil products in the first nine months of 2026, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the center's monthly export review, this represents a decrease of $51.8 million, or 17.1%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports increased by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in January–September of this year.