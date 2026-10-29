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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has awarded Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, the Medal for Effective Cooperation with Prosecutor's Offices.

According to Report, the award ceremony took place following a bilateral meeting between Kamran Aliyev and Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous in Baku.

The Saudi official received the award in recognition of his contribution to strengthening and expanding friendly ties, as well as his efforts in experience-sharing and mutual legal assistance.

"Cooperation between our countries is at a high level, and I am confident that it will continue to develop. I am sincerely pleased to receive this award," Al-Kahmous said.