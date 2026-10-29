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    Kamran Aliyev awards Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption chief

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 13:02
    Kamran Aliyev awards Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption chief

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has awarded Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, the Medal for Effective Cooperation with Prosecutor's Offices.

    According to Report, the award ceremony took place following a bilateral meeting between Kamran Aliyev and Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous in Baku.

    The Saudi official received the award in recognition of his contribution to strengthening and expanding friendly ties, as well as his efforts in experience-sharing and mutual legal assistance.

    "Cooperation between our countries is at a high level, and I am confident that it will continue to develop. I am sincerely pleased to receive this award," Al-Kahmous said.

    Kamran Aliyev Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations
    Kamran Əliyev Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının antikorrupsiya qurumunun rəhbərini təltif edib
    Кямран Алиев наградил главу антикоррупционного ведомства Саудовской Аравии
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