    Marta Kos: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens previously impossible opportunities

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 20:24
    Marta Kos: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens previously impossible opportunities

    "In the past, we have often viewed the Black Sea or the Caspian Sea more as a barrier dividing us. Peace projects-and the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan-have opened what once seemed like an impossible door," said Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation."

    Report informs that she expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in advancing the peace initiative, which enjoys strong support from the European Union.

    "Yes, we are building a new structure. This does not mean we will forget other routes between Europe and China, but we must focus on diversification. We will select the most suitable paths to transport greater volumes of cargo in the short term. The Trans-Caspian transport corridor could triple transport volumes by 2030, halve transit times, and save tens of millions in costs annually. This is also one of the most attractive factors for business," Marta Kos added.

