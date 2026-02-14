President: The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administration

"I think the very fact that TRIPP bears the name of President Trump means that this corridor will be important for this administration and maybe beyond the term of this administration," President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich.

The head of state noted that otherwise, the President would not have given his name to the corridor. Giving the name means that it will be done.