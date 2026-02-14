President: The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administration
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 18:57
"I think the very fact that TRIPP bears the name of President Trump means that this corridor will be important for this administration and maybe beyond the term of this administration," President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich.
The head of state noted that otherwise, the President would not have given his name to the corridor. Giving the name means that it will be done.
Latest News
19:54
Zelenskyy thanks Ilham Aliyev for energy assistance to UkraineForeign policy
19:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:22
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in Munich - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:16
President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel discussion in Munich - UPDATEDForeign policy
18:57
President: The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administrationForeign policy
18:12
Photo
Azerbaijani and UK servicemen involved in cybersecurity training exerciseMilitary
17:50
Azerbaijan to present plans for development of space industry in UzbekistanICT
17:43
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in IranRegion
17:36