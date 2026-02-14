Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President: The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administration

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 18:57
    "I think the very fact that TRIPP bears the name of President Trump means that this corridor will be important for this administration and maybe beyond the term of this administration," President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich.

    The head of state noted that otherwise, the President would not have given his name to the corridor. Giving the name means that it will be done.

    İlham Əliyev: TRIPP ABŞ administrasiyası üçün vacib olmasaydı, Donald Tramp ona adını verməzdi
    Ильхам Алиев: Если бы TRIPP не был важен для США, он не носил бы имя Трампа

