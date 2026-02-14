Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Zelenskyy thanks Ilham Aliyev for energy assistance to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 19:54
    Zelenskyy thanks Ilham Aliyev for energy assistance to Ukraine

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev for another package of energy assistance, according to Report.

    "I met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. I informed him about the overall situation in the energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. I am grateful for the recent energy support package. We discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of projects in the energy sector, in which Azerbaijan is interested," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

    According to Zelenskyy, the leaders also discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.

    "We also paid attention to the negotiation process aimed at achieving peace (in the Russian-Ukrainian war – ed.). Ukraine always constructively supports efforts that can help achieve a just and dignified peace," Zelenskyy stated.

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy gratitude energy assistance
    Ukrayna Prezidenti enerji yardımına görə İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür edib
    Зеленский поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за энергетическую помощь Украине

    Latest News

    19:54

    Zelenskyy thanks Ilham Aliyev for energy assistance to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    19:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in Munich - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:16

    President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel discussion in Munich - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:57

    President: The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administration

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and UK servicemen involved in cybersecurity training exercise

    Military
    17:50

    Azerbaijan to present plans for development of space industry in Uzbekistan

    ICT
    17:43

    Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

    Region
    17:36

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy ties

    Other countries
    All News Feed