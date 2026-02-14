Zelenskyy thanks Ilham Aliyev for energy assistance to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev for another package of energy assistance, according to Report.

"I met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. I informed him about the overall situation in the energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. I am grateful for the recent energy support package. We discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of projects in the energy sector, in which Azerbaijan is interested," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders also discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.

"We also paid attention to the negotiation process aimed at achieving peace (in the Russian-Ukrainian war – ed.). Ukraine always constructively supports efforts that can help achieve a just and dignified peace," Zelenskyy stated.