    ADB discusses project on e‑commerce taxation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 12:41
    ADB discusses project on e‑commerce taxation in Azerbaijan

    Opportunities for launching a new technical project on the taxation of e‑commerce in Azerbaijan have been discussed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

    Deputy Head of STS, Samira Musayeva, held a meeting with a delegation led by Navendu Karan, Director of Public Sector Management and Governance Sector Office at ADB.

    During the meeting, the existing framework of cooperation between the STS and ADB, as well as ongoing and planned technical assistance initiatives, were reviewed. The sides exchanged views on reforms aimed at improving tax administration, mobilizing domestic resources, and strengthening fiscal sustainability. They also discussed the possibility of launching a new technical project on e‑commerce taxation, touching upon the application of international experience, enhancement of digital control mechanisms, and improvement of administrative tools.

    The meeting also considered potential areas of cooperation on new technical projects within the tax authority. Both parties emphasized that expanding cooperation in the future serves mutual interests.

