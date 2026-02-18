US Embassy congratulates Nariman Akhundzade on his move to American club

The US Embassy in Baku shared congratulatory posts on social media on the transfer of Azerbaijani national football player Nariman Akhundzade to the Columbus Crew club representing the US state of Ohio, Report informs.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijani football star Nariman Akhundzade, who has just signed with Columbus Crew in the U.S. state of Ohio! The talented young forward, who has made a strong impact at Qarabağ FK, is the first-ever Azerbaijani footballer to sign with a U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS) team. We also wish Qarabağ FK the best of luck in their Champions League match tonight!" the Embassy said.