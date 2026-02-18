Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in central China

    • 18 February, 2026
    • 13:54
    Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in central China

    An explosion occurred at a fireworks store in China, Report informs via Xinua.

    Twelve people were reported killed in the incident. No further details were provided.

    Çində partlayış olub, 12 nəfər ölüb
    В Китае в магазине фейерверков произошел взрыв, погибли 12 человек

