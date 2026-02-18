Expert: Cooperation with Azerbaijan of strategic importance for Tajikistan

Tajikistan, like other Central Asian countries without direct access to the ocean, views the development of its transport and communications sector as a strategic priority, Komroni Khidoyatzoda, a board member of the Central Asian expert club "Eurasian Development," said at a panel session on "Connectivity and Development: The Economic Dimension of C6 Cooperation and Sustainable Development," Report informs.

"In this regard, cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of Tajikistan's key foreign policy areas," the expert emphasized.

Khidoyatzoda also reminded that in late December 2025, the Tajik company Avesta Group signed a corresponding agreement to establish logistics companies focused exclusively on the Middle Corridor.

"Dushanbe believes that the Middle Corridor should become a tool for sustainable development," he noted.