Azerbaijan boosts persimmon export revenues by nearly 16%
Economy
- 18 February, 2026
- 13:05
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 26,692 tons of persimmons worth just over $22.3 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
This represents an increase of 578.1 tons, or 2.2%, in volume and $3.01 million, or 15.6%, in value compared to the same period last year.
During the month, earnings from persimmon exports accounted for 1% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.
