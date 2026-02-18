Baku hosts discussions on economic dimension of C6 cooperation

Baku hosted discussions on the economic dimension of cooperation among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (C6).

According to Report, the discussions took place during the panel meeting held within the framework of the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue."

The discussions addressed topics such as the Trans‑Caspian Region and the Middle Corridor: Synergy or Competition, Energy Complementarity of C6 Countries: Investments and Barriers, as well as issues related to infrastructure, regulation, geopolitics, and the potential of regional value chains.

Director of the International Institute for Central Asia (IICA), Javlon Vahabov, noted that freight transport through Azerbaijan along the Middle Corridor has increased by 90% over the past three years. He emphasized that Azerbaijan was the first country in the South Caucasus with which Uzbekistan established highly reliable relations, elevating bilateral dialogue to the level of an alliance.

Komroni Hidoyatzoda, member of the Board of the Central Asian Expert Club Eurasian Development, stated that cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of Tajikistan's key foreign policy directions.

Nijat Hajizada, Head of Department at the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, highlighted trade turnover and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.

Aytan Turabova, Head of the International Transport Operations Sector at the Transport Policy Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, announced that the cargo handling capacity of the Baku International Sea Port will reach 25 million tons, with container capacity rising to 500,000 TEU. She also noted that new highways have been built in recent years and major road infrastructure has been upgraded.

The panel discussions continued in a Q&A (Question and Answer) format.