    Expert: Azerbaijan strengthens regional cooperation with Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Platform of Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia has been positively assessed by the expert community, First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, Akramjon Ne'matov, said speaking at a panel session titled "C6 Regional Security in the Context of Global Instability," according to Report.

    "The logical completion of the process of formalizing Azerbaijan's rapprochement with the countries of Central Asia during Uzbekistan"s chairmanship is very encouraging. Azerbaijan is entering an established security framework.

    We have managed to build these mechanisms in the region, and a non-bloc community has taken shape. Today, this mechanism defines not only the main vectors of development, but also forms the foundation of regional cooperation," Ne"matov said.

    Ekspert: Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Asiya ilə regional əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    Эксперт: Азербайджан усиливает региональное сотрудничество с Центральной Азией

