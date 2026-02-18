Bakhtiyor Khamdanov: Transport coordination mechanism between Central Asia and Azerbaijan may be established

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 15:42
    It is expedient to create a permanent coordination mechanism on transport and transit issues between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyor Khamdanov, Head of the Department for Analysis of Social Issues, Migration and Public Opinion Studies at the Center for Strategic Research under the President of Tajikistan, said during the panel session "C6 Regional Security in the Context of Global Instability."

    Report quotes him as saying Central Asia can be viewed as the heart of Eurasia, while Azerbaijan represents the main artery of the Eurasian continent, through which the region's economic potential gains access to international markets.

    In this regard, Khamdanov emphasized that one of the promising areas of cooperation is investment in Azerbaijan's port and railway infrastructure.

    He noted that the development of a coordinated strategy would allow the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to act not as competitors, but as complementary elements of a unified transport system.

