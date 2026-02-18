Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 15:34
    Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan

    The Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.

    "The Embassy of Israel sincerely congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the arrival of the month of Ramadan and wishes that this blessed month brings abundance, prosperity, peace and harmony to all Azerbaijanis," the embassy posted on X.

    Israeli embassy Azerbaijani people Ramadan congratulatory message
    İsrail səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Ramazan ayı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Израиля поздравило азербайджанский народ с месяцем Рамазан

    Latest News

    16:01

    Hungary"s MOL orders Russian oil via Croatia for first time

    Other countries
    15:53

    Kazakh expert: Lack of pipelines across Caspian seabed creates risks for Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Photo

    Baku hosts discussions on economic dimension of C6 cooperation

    Business
    15:42

    Bakhtiyor Khamdanov: Transport coordination mechanism between Central Asia and Azerbaijan may be established

    Foreign policy
    15:34

    Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Expert: Azerbaijan strengthens regional cooperation with Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    The Liberum: Azerbaijan strengthening status of green energy exporter

    Energy
    14:49

    Baku to host International Finance & Banking Summit

    Finance
    14:36

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil, gas exports to Central Asian countries up over 5%

    Economy
    All News Feed