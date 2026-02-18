Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan
Foreign policy
- 18 February, 2026
- 15:34
The Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.
"The Embassy of Israel sincerely congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the arrival of the month of Ramadan and wishes that this blessed month brings abundance, prosperity, peace and harmony to all Azerbaijanis," the embassy posted on X.
🌙 Ramazan ayının gəlişi münasibətilə İsrail Səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını səmimi qəlbdən təbrik edir və bu mübarək ayın hər bir azərbaycanlıya bolluq, bərəkət, əmin-amanlıq və hüzur gətirməsini arzulayır. ------------------------------------— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) February 18, 2026
🌙 The Embassy of Israel sincerely… pic.twitter.com/K5Xl2Cv7wh
