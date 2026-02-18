Expert: Strategic co-op with Azerbaijan is of great importance for Serbia

Diplomatically and geopolitically, Azerbaijan and Serbia act from similar positions as middle powers, with both countries sharing common interests in protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of independent decision‑making, Dr. Neven Cvetićanin, President of the Forum for Strategic Studies (FORST) and former member of the Serbian National Assembly, told Report regarding the outcomes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's February 15 visit to Serbia.

Cvetićanin noted that in today's geopolitical environment, where major powers are playing an active and dominant role, strengthening cooperation among middle powers is particularly relevant:

"In this regard, deepening partnership in defense industry, diplomacy, and geopolitics serves the strategic interests of both countries."

The expert emphasized that strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan is of great importance for Serbia.

According to the former MP, the main reason is that there are no unresolved disputes between the two countries, and as middle powers with shared interests, they have established exceptional bilateral cooperation.

"The main directions of strategic cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan are the energy sector, transport, economy, defense industry, as well as diplomacy and politics," he said.

Cvetićanin highlighted that in the energy field, Azerbaijan holds particular importance for Serbia in terms of diversifying energy sources and import routes: "Azerbaijan's investment in the new power plant in Niš shows that this cooperation has entered a qualitatively new stage."

He also underscored that although cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan is currently at a high level, these relations can be further expanded and deepened:

"For this, cooperation should not be limited to political elites but must encompass all layers of society. Strengthening ties between think tanks, research institutes, academic institutions, and universities, as well as organizing international conferences on topics such as the Middle Corridor or the Caspian–Balkan strategic line, can reinforce the institutional foundations of cooperation."