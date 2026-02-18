Zelenskyy: Humanitarian aspects to be discussed at Geneva talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that humanitarian issues will also be discussed at today's trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Geneva, Report informs.

"Before the start of today's work of the delegations in Geneva, I held a meeting with the Ukrainian team. Yesterday there were meetings in different formats – both bilateral between Ukraine and the United States and multilateral formats. In particular, there were talks between Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives in two tracks – military and military-political issues.

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the American team, also met with European representatives – from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. We consider Europe's participation in the process indispensable for the successful implementation of entirely feasible agreements – Ukraine has no doubt that partners are capable of ensuring the constructiveness of the negotiation process and, therefore, a dignified result. Yesterday's meetings were indeed difficult, and we can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage.

I thank the American side for its attention to detail and patience in conversations with the current representatives of Russia. I set a clear task for the Ukrainian delegation – to do everything possible so that the negotiations are nonetheless productive and increase the chances for peaceful solutions. Among other things, the humanitarian track is to be discussed today, namely steps for the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of civilians.

I am grateful to our representatives for their teamwork and the implementation of the directives given to the delegation. Ukraine needs guaranteed security and a reliable, lasting peace. That is exactly what we are working for. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy wrote on X.