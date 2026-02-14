Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijani and UK servicemen involved in cybersecurity training exercise

    Military
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 18:12
    Azerbaijani and UK servicemen involved in cybersecurity training exercise

    As part of the bilateral military cooperation plan for the 2026-2027 years, signed between the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom, highly qualified cybersecurity specialists from both countries took part in Defence Cyber Marvel 2026, part of which takes place in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The exercise organized by the UK Army Cyber Association and involving teams from Defense, Government agencies, industry partners, and other nations, tests the skills of the participants to stop potential cyber-attacks against allied forces in a real-world scenario.

    Cybersecurity specialists from both countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism while carrying out tasks to stop cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, eliminate system security vulnerabilities, align information technology tools with international security requirements, conduct cyber investigation and cyber intelligence activities, ensure information security, and implement other cyber defense measures.

    Defence Cyber Marvel is an annual training exercise organised to allow personnel from across the armed forces to build their cyber security skills.

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
    Photo
