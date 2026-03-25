Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 11:14
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart on national holiday

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Constantine An. Tassoulas.

    According to Report, the message reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic.

    I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Greece will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, in line with the interests of our peoples.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Greece."

    Ilham Aliyev Constantine An. Tassoulas Congratulatory letter
    İlham Əliyev yunanıstanlı həmkarını milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил греческого коллегу с национальным праздником

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