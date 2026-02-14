European Commissioner: The TRIPP project could be a true game-changer

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 14 February, 2026
    "We are witnessing major changes in the region, and this would not have been possible without peace," said Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, during the panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation."

    According to Report, Marta Kos noted that significant progress has been achieved in a short period. "Not everything has been done yet, but truly, the process is moving very quickly. Political will is needed from both sides. This has also opened many channels for us from Europe. For example, we are now compiling a list of projects with Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. You spoke about the TRIPP project. We are currently holding discussions with Azerbaijan on launching a technical-economic feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project, which is of great interest to us together with international financial institutions. Along with Nakhchivan, the TRIPP project could be a true game-changer," she added.

